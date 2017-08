However, many Americans aren't textbook financially secure. A 2016 GOBankingRates survey pegs 69 percent as having less than $1,000 in total savings and 34 percent as having no savings at all.

That's a far cry from what experts suggest you should have saved. To cover necessary expenses such as food and housing, LearnVest sets a goal of three, six or nine months of savings. Orman suggests saving even more.

"You need as much money in the bank that makes you feel secure," she says. It could take eight to 12 months of savings to cover unexpected expenses or extended unemployment.