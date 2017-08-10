Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are down as tensions with North Korea continue to rise. We get a lot of key data today, including weekly jobless claims, the producer price index, and federal budget figures.

NORTH KOREA THREAT

-North Korea is detailing its plan to hit Guam with a missile attack, and dismissing President Donald Trump's warnings as "nonsense." Trump aide Sebastian Gorka says the U.S. will use "any appropriate measures" against North Korea, but will not reveal them publicly. Japan says it can shoot down any missile North Korea fires at Guam.

OBAMACARE

-President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are now publicly blaming each other for the failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. Health insurers on the Obamacare exchanges are planning on big premium rate hikes and blaming the White House for not guaranteeing to continue the subsidies they receive for remaining in the program.