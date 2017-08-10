Snap's suffocating coverage on Wall Street may be stifling growth plan

Snapchat's parent reports earnings Thursday afternoon, and for all the investor hype and media attention surrounding it, it's important to note one thing: Snap is one of the most extremely over-analyzed stocks relative to its overall value.

In fact, the social media company has more analysts covering it than it has billions of dollars in market cap. Not many major companies can make that claim. And the ones that do are often very problematic.

Twenty-one analysts are focusing on the company, according to Yahoo Finance, and its market cap before reporting earnings is around $16 billion. That means there are 1.3 analysts watching the company for every billion in value.

Consider the companies that have even more analysts than Snap but with even less market value. They include Chipotle, Under Armour, Foot Locker, Ulta, Coach, Trip Advisor, Viacom and Garmin.

On the other extreme, you have the major economically important firms with over $10 billion in market cap per analyst. Tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet range from $13 billion to $24 billion in market cap per analyst, averaging $18 billion.