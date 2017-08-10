Report confirms 2016 was hottest year on Earth — third record-breaking year in a row

A new international report has confirmed that 2016 was the hottest year for the planet in 137 years of record-keeping.

It was the third year in a row to break the record.

This latest installment of the annual State of the Climate report attributes the new high to a strong El Nino and long-term global warming.

The report was released Thursday by the American Meteorological Society. Almost 500 scientists from more than 60 countries participated in the project, according to a news release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Global sea surface temperatures reached a new record high, and Arctic sea ice extent at the end of its annual growth season was at its lowest maximum level in the nearly 40 years of satellite records.