Retail earnings and North Korea tensions drive Wall Street

IN THE NEWS TODAY
North Korea dismissed President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" warnings as a "load of nonsense" and outlined detailed plans to strike near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. The planned missile paths would cross some of the world's busiest sea and air traffic routes. (Reuters)
* Pentagon plan for preemptive strike would launch from a Guam base (NBC News)
* U.S. will use 'any appropriate measures' to combat North Korea, says Trump aide (BBC)
Trump lashed out on Twitter this morning and on Wednesday at the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who previously said the president had unrealistic expectations about how quickly legislation could pass. (CNBC)
Tom Barrack, a real estate investor and close friend of Trump, is in talks to become U.S. ambassador to Mexico. The high-profile post, one of the most important in Trump's orbit, has been the subject of intense talks within the administration. (Politico)
The two-year-old U.S. diplomatic relationship with Cuba was roiled by what U.S. officials say was a string of bizarre incidents that left a group of American diplomats in Havana with severe hearing loss attributed to a covert sonic device. (AP)
China has demonstrated a world first by sending potentially unhackable data over long distances using satellites, laying the basis for next generation encryption based on so-called "quantum cryptography." (CNBC)
Facebook (FB) announced a revamped video offering called Watch, which will debut to a limited group of U.S. users at first. The social network did not disclose specific dates. Watch will offer a wide range of programming, including original content. (CNBC)
Consumer Reports said it's no longer recommending any Microsoft (MSFT) laptops or tablets. Based on recent surveys, the product ratings firm predicts 25 percent of these gadgets will present problems within two years of ownership. (AP)
Tesla (TSLA) is close to testing an electric, commercial self-driving truck that can move in "platoons" that automatically follow a lead vehicle. Tesla is getting closer to testing a prototype, according to an email discussion of potential road tests in Nevada. (Reuters)
STOCKS TO WATCH
21st Century Fox (FOXA) beat estimates by a penny with adjusted quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share. Revenue fell slightly short of forecasts on a slide the movie side. Fox cable division revenue, including the turbulent news division, posted a 10.4 percent increase.
Jack In The Box (JACK) fell 6 cents short of consensus estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 99 cents per share. Revenue also missed. However, comparable restaurants sales rose 0.1 percent compared to forecasts of a 0.2 percent drop.
Live Nation (LYV) came in 10 cents ahead of forecasts, reporting quarterly profit of 29 cents per share. The event promoter's revenue also beat estimates. Concert ticket sales were up 22 percent through the end of July compared to the same period a year ago.
Planet Fitness (PLNT) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share, 3 cents above estimates. Revenue also beat. The fitness chain also raised its full year outlook, and said it expects to see same-location sales up 8 to 9 percent for 2017.
Billionaire John Paulson trimmed his hedge fund's stake in struggling Canadian drugmaker Valeant (VRX) to 6 percent from 6.3 percent. But Paulson said he's still fully supportive of Valeant's leadership. Paulson joined Valeant nearly two months ago.
WATERCOOLER
The PGA Championship, golf's final major tournament of 2017, tees off today at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina with Round 1. Coming off his British Open win, Jordan Spieth could clinch a career Grand Slam with a win at the PGA. (Cleveland.com)
Bruce Springsteen debuts on the Great White Way in October with "Springsteen on Broadway," a series of solo shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York city exploring the rocker's life through his words and music. (LA Times)