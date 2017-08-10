Retail earnings and North Korea tensions drive Wall Street

Global markets and U.S. stock futures were lower again this morning as concern over North Korea tensions persist. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell for two straight sessions, the first time that's happened since more than a month. (CNBC)



* Producer price index and jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET (CNBC)

Retail earnings flood in today. Kohl's (KSS) this morning delivered quarterly profit and revenue that beat estimates. Same-store sales were lower but not as much as expected. Macy's (M) also reports before the opening bell. Nordstrom (JWN) issues its results this afternoon. (CNBC)

Shares of Dillard's (DDS) were plunging in the premarket after the retailer reported a surprise loss. Revenue also missed. The CEO blamed "significant markdowns." (CNBC)

Blue Apron (APRN), a stock that's tanked since last month's IPO, this morning issued a larger than expected quarterly loss. But revenue was beat forecasts. Another recent IPO that's struggling, Snap (SNAP), reports results after the bell. (CNBC)

Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI) was tanking about 20 percent in the premarket after losing $3.02 per share compared to the 83 cent profit analysts were expecting. The infrastructure services provider suspended its dividend and announced its intention to sell its technology business. (CNBC)

Blackstone-owned Invitation Homes (INVH) has agreed to buy Starwood Waypoint Homes (SFR) in an all-stock deal that would create a $11 billion U.S. single-family rental company. (Reuters)

OPEC raised its collective oil output for a fourth-straight month in July, another sign that it's struggling to stick to a deal to pump less. OPEC has partnered with nonmembers, including Russia, since January on a production cut. (CNBC)