Snap tumbles in choppy trading as user growth disappoints Wall Street — again

Snap has not snapped back.
The social media company reported worse-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, with a loss that was steeper than expected and revenue that missed estimates, as it added fewer users than Wall Street anticipated.
Snap added 7 million daily users during the second quarter — a slower rate than the 8 million added in the first quarter. Its shares fell more than 17 percent to around $11.40 in after-hours trading, below the all-time intraday low of $11.91 set during regular trading on Aug. 3.