Citing earlier investigations, the notice said the platforms were "suspected of violating cyber-security laws and did not fulfill duties to manage information published by their users."

Tencent shares in Hong Kong were in the red following the news. The stock was down more than 2 percent following earlier losses of around 4 percent.

Baidu and Sina trade in New York and investors will be watching for any reaction at the U.S. market open.

CNBC's Barry Huang contributed to this report.