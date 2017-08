On the data front, a whole slew is set to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET, including Producer Price Index (PPI) data and jobless claims.

The Treasury Budget is also expected to keep investors on their toes, with it set to be released at 2.00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley will be in New York to discuss wage inequality in the region.

Elsewhere, geopolitics remains front and center as investors reduce their positions amid tensions escalating and focus on developments concerning the U.S. and North Korea.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said that North Korea would face "fire and fury" if it continued to threaten the States, however North Korea has dismissed these warnings by the U.S. incumbent as a "load of nonsense", according to Reuters.