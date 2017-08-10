    ×

    Retail

    Toys R Us to return to Times Square — but just for the holidays

    • The Toys R Us store will open in Times Square this August.
    • The new Toys' location will include interactive elements and a play area for kids.
    • Toys R Us is calling it a "temporary holiday shop."
    Shoppers pay for items at a Toys 'R' Us store in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Shoppers pay for items at a Toys 'R' Us store in New York City.

    Toys R Us is coming back to New York's Times Square, just in time for the holidays.

    The toy retailer announced on Thursday that it will be opening a temporary location, beginning in August, in the historic Knickerbocker Building. Toys R Us will take 35,000 square feet of retail space in a three-level store.

    Toys R Us closed the doors of its former 110,000-square-foot Time Square location about two years ago. That specific store included an indoor Ferris wheel and a life-size Barbie dollhouse.

    "The Times Square holiday shop reunites our brand with an iconic New York destination, which we are thrilled about," CEO Dave Brandon said in a statement.

    "More importantly, the store offers customers a host of products tailored to the needs of city dwellers and visitors — all in interest of bringing play to kids and families around the world."

    A representative from Toys R Us didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment about the length of its stay at the temporary location.

    Notably, the new shop will include interactive elements and a play area for kids.