South Korea's annual war games exercises with tens of thousands of U.S. and Korean forces are expected to start later this month and could further inflame tensions with North Korea.

Defense experts see little or no chance, though, that Washington will call off the upcoming two-week joint drills and believe doing so would jeopardize readiness and be the wrong signal to nuclear-armed North Korea and U.S. allies in the region. The North has previously indicated it might sit down for talks but first wanted joint military exercises to be halted.

The North Korean regime led by 33-year-old Kim Jong Un sees the drills as a provocation and sometimes responds with threats and a show of power. For example, last year the hermit regime conducted its fifth nuclear test exactly a week after the joint military exercises had formally concluded.

"The North describes them as a threat, but they're not a threat," said retired U.S. Army Special Forces Col. David Maxwell, now associate director of Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies. "North Korea and the regime are not crazy but they are paranoid. And they don't trust us just as much as we don't trust them."

One of the threats last year from the drills was North Korea vowing its military is "fully ready to mount a preemptive retaliatory strike" on South Korea and the U.S., according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. It also called the exercises "a clear manifestation of a vicious plot" to hurt the communist state and its people.

Maxwell, who served in Korea and other parts of the world, described the drills as "a computer command-and-control exercise that is designed to train commanders and staffs in the execution of a war plan for the defense of Korea."

Last year, about 25,000 U.S. service members on the Korean Peninsula participated in the so-called Ulchi-Freedom Guardian exercises, including some coming from off-peninsula. There also were about 50,000 South Korean troops and several other U.S. allies participated too.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, this year's Ulchi-Freedom Guardian exercises are scheduled to start on Aug. 21.

"The U.S. Forces Korea is still considering whether or how to announce the plan for the exercise, largely based on a computer simulation called a war game," Yonhap said Thursday. "One dilemma is the lack of official communication channel with the North to notify it of the training schedule in advance."

CNBC reached out the U.S. military for comment but they declined.

The U.S. Forces Korea previously described the exercises as "designed to enhance alliance readiness, protect the region and maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula."