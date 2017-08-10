US will use 'any appropriate measures' to combat North Korea, says Trump aide

Washington is ready to use "any appropriate measures" to defeat the growing threat from North Korea, according to one of President Donald Trump's key aides.
Sebastian Gorka, who is deputy assistant to the president, said on Thursday that the White House will use any means necessary to defend the United States and its citizens from military attack, but insisted that the administration would not disclose these measures ahead of time.
"Donald Trump has been unequivocal: he will use any appropriate measures to protect the United States and her citizens," Gorka told the BBC's "Today" program.
Criticizing the former Obama administration for being too open in its diplomatic discourse, Gorka said that Washington would continue to keep its cards close to its chest until North Korea shows signs of acting on its continued threats of nuclear act. North Korea announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch a missile test on the U.S. military base of Guam.