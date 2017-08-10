US will use 'any appropriate measures' to combat North Korea, says Trump aide

"We do not telegraph our future scenarios and how we are going to react. That's how the Obama administration thought strategy works. That's not how it works," insisted Gorka.

"If you show players around a table your poker hand, you will lose that game. It is not a good idea in cards; it is a very bad idea in geopolitics. We have sent a very clear message: do not challenge the United States because you will pay a cost if you do so. Any other details are classified and will remain so," he added.

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for its response to Kim Jong Un's threats however, with critics saying its lack of clarity could serve to escalate tensions.

Earlier this week, Trump warned North Korea about facing "fire and fury" if the isolated nation makes more threats against the U.S.

On Wednesday, Trump touted the U.S. nuclear arsenal on Twitter but said he hopes "he will never have to use it."

"My first order as president was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is not stronger and more powerful than ever before," Trump claimed in a Tweet. "Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world," he added.

