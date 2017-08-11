10 things that immediately happen when real leadership shows up

"There are no bad teams, only bad leaders." ― Jocko Willink

What does the environment around you look like?

Is it obvious to you and everyone else what you stand for?

Is your benchmark for success clear and understood by all?

Do you, as the leader, clearly reflect your vision and standards to such a degree that reading them is unnecessary?

Are you consistent in good times and bad times?

Are you a master of the basics and technical stuff, or have you lost touch?

When you experience failure, do you confront the future or wallow in the past?