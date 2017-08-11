Cramer Remix: Here's exactly how much you should invest in bonds as you age 56 Mins Ago | 01:02

Jim Cramer has always had the notion that excessive prudence can be one of the most reckless strategies of all.

If too much money is invested in safe, risk-free U.S. Treasury bonds, that basically insures a very low return on an investment. So, for those who want to grow their capital, stocks are the only game in town.

Stocks are a tool to make money, Cramer said, and bonds are for capital preservation — for protecting money and providing a small, steady return that can offset the impact of inflation.

"Depending on how old you are, there is a huge difference in how you should approach the very idea of putting your money in bonds," the "Mad Money" host said.

How much of a retirement portfolio should be kept in bonds versus stocks? Cramer broke it down by age: