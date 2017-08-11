Cramer Remix: Here's exactly how much you should invest in bonds as you age   

Jim Cramer has always had the notion that excessive prudence can be one of the most reckless strategies of all.
If too much money is invested in safe, risk-free U.S. Treasury bonds, that basically insures a very low return on an investment. So, for those who want to grow their capital, stocks are the only game in town.
Stocks are a tool to make money, Cramer said, and bonds are for capital preservation — for protecting money and providing a small, steady return that can offset the impact of inflation.
"Depending on how old you are, there is a huge difference in how you should approach the very idea of putting your money in bonds," the "Mad Money" host said.
How much of a retirement portfolio should be kept in bonds versus stocks? Cramer broke it down by age:
- 20s: None
- 30s: 10 percent of your retirement fund; 20 percent if you are conservative
- 40s: 20 to 30 percent bonds
- 50s: 30 to 40 percent
- 60s: 40 to 50 percent
- Post-retirement: Increase bond exposure to 60 to 70 percent