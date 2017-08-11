From mocktails to coconut milk, you're going to see a lot more of these brands

Greek yogurt? Been there, eaten that. Customers are now exploring brands from other parts of the world.

Greek yogurt surged in popularity as shoppers started sampling healthier food options. It's still an industry leader, but it lost some momentum last year. Sales fell 4.6 percent from the year before, according to Nielsen data.

Brands like Siggi's, an Icelandic yogurt, and Noosa, which has with Australian roots, are growing. Siggi Hilmarsson, founder of Siggi's, and Koel Thomae, co-founder of Noosa, both say Greek yogurt made shoppers more open minded and willing to try new products.

"I absolutely think Greek yogurt really invigorated the category from both a retailer and consumer perspective," Thomae said.

Both companies have also benefited from people's changing eating habits. Siggi's offers yogurt that's low in sugar, which Hilmarsson said people weren't concerned about when it first debuted in 2006. Noosa's yogurt is full fat, which Thomae said people are more accepting of than they were when the product launched in 2010.

Last year, Noosa's sales reached $170 million, Thomae said. Siggi's does not release sales data, Hilmarsson said. It grew more than 100 percent in 2014 and 2015, and nearly 90 percent in 2016, according to Nielsen data.