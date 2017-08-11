    ×

    Gaming

    Nintendo is getting sued over the design of its detachable Switch console controllers

    • Nintendo is being sued by Gamevice, which claims the controllers for the Nintendo Switch console infringes on a patent.
    • Gamevice, which makes video game controllers for tablets and smartphones, is demanding that Nintendo stops making and selling the Switch.
    • Nintendo has sold 4.7 million units of Switch since it launched in March.
    The Nintendo Switch gaming console
    Nintendo
    The Nintendo Switch gaming console

    Video game developer Nintendo is being sued by a U.S. mobile gaming accessory company that claims the controllers for the Nintendo Switch console infringes on a patent for its own product.

    Gamevice, which makes video game controllers to attach to tablets and smartphones, is demanding that Nintendo stops making and selling the Switch and wants to be awarded damages.

    "Nintendo's infringement has caused, and is continuing to cause, damage and irreparable injury to Gamevice," the company said in its complaint filed in California on Wednesday.

    Nintendo has sold 4.7 million units of Switch since it launched the console in March this year, according to the Japanese company's latest earnings report. Demand for the console helped the Japanese company achieve revenue of 154.07 billion yen ($1.41 billion) and operating profit of 16.21 billion yen in its first quarter.

    But the lawsuit filed by Gamevice claims the design of the Switch, which uses two controllers called Joy-Cons that can slide onto a tablet computer to allow for portable gaming, infringes on the patent for its own device called the Gamevice.

    The Gamevice works in a similar way, using two controllers which can attach to and detach from Android and Apple devices. The Gamevice allows player to control their video games using buttons and joysticks, similar to a traditional gaming experience, rather than using the device's touchscreen.

    A Gamevice game controller being used with Apple's iPad Mini at the Tokyo Game Show
    Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty
    A Gamevice game controller being used with Apple's iPad Mini at the Tokyo Game Show

    Gamevice, which was created under the name Wikipad in 2008 and co-founded by the current CEO of Oculus VR Brendan Iribe, was granted a patent for its gaming accessory by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in September 2015, around a year before the Switch was first revealed to the market. Gamevice claims Nintendo has either directly or indirectly infringed on its patent.

    In the lawsuit filed in California earlier this week, Gamevice asks the court to award it damages and to order Nintendo to stop making, using and selling the Switch. The complaint did not say how much these damages would be worth.

    Now the complaint has been filed, the court should issue a summons to the defendants, in this case Nintendo and its subsidiary Nintendo of America.

    Neither Gamevice nor Nintendo responded to CNBC's request for comment at the time of writing.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Humanoid robots made by Japan's telecom giant Softbank.
    Why is Japan obsessed with robots?   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    7974.T
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...