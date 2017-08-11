Nintendo is getting sued over the design of its detachable Switch console controllers

Video game developer Nintendo is being sued by a U.S. mobile gaming accessory company that claims the controllers for the Nintendo Switch console infringes on a patent for its own product.

Gamevice, which makes video game controllers to attach to tablets and smartphones, is demanding that Nintendo stops making and selling the Switch and wants to be awarded damages.

"Nintendo's infringement has caused, and is continuing to cause, damage and irreparable injury to Gamevice," the company said in its complaint filed in California on Wednesday.

Nintendo has sold 4.7 million units of Switch since it launched the console in March this year, according to the Japanese company's latest earnings report. Demand for the console helped the Japanese company achieve revenue of 154.07 billion yen ($1.41 billion) and operating profit of 16.21 billion yen in its first quarter.

But the lawsuit filed by Gamevice claims the design of the Switch, which uses two controllers called Joy-Cons that can slide onto a tablet computer to allow for portable gaming, infringes on the patent for its own device called the Gamevice.

The Gamevice works in a similar way, using two controllers which can attach to and detach from Android and Apple devices. The Gamevice allows player to control their video games using buttons and joysticks, similar to a traditional gaming experience, rather than using the device's touchscreen.