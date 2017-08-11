    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are Credit Suisse's top e-commerce picks for the rest of the year

    Visitors browse at the display of Expedia during the International Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin.
    Fabrizio Bensch | Retuers
    Visitors browse at the display of Expedia during the International Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin.

    Credit Suisse shared with its clients the firm's best online travel and e-commerce stock picks.

    "Following 2Q17 results, we are updating our top picks," wrote Credit Suisse analyst Paul Bieber. Second-quarter earnings flooded Wall Street over the past few weeks, prompting analysts to adjust stock price targets and company ratings.

    Bieber included several major travel websites and e-commerce giants in his Thursday report to clients. Each pick includes his 12-month price target and a list of risks to the stock.

    Here are three companies that made Credit Suisse's recommended list and their price targets.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    IACI
    ---
    EBAY
    ---
    EXPE
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...