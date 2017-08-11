Goldman Sachs breaks down how Amazon can jump into health care

Amazon is speeding its efforts to crack the health care market, hiring a number of high-profile executives, testing Echo technology in top hospitals and creating a secret "1492" team dedicated to health-technology opportunities like telemedicine and electronic medical records.

Goldman Sachs is now out with a 30-page report from five research analysts on Amazon's likely ambitions in the $560 prescription drug market. The note cites CNBC's reporting on the 1492 group and Amazon's hiring of a general manager to lead its pharmacy unit.

Here are some of the key insights from the report: