James Patterson: My new book isn't about Amazon and Jeff Bezos but monopolies and megalomaniacs

In describing his new book "The Store" as scary and "very Stepford Wives" in an over-the-top way, Patterson was not entirely uncomfortable with comparisons to the power of real-life online giants. "Amazon certainly fits," he argued.

The author of more than 150 books with sales of more than 350 million copies, Patterson also expressed his displeasure with Amazon's dominance in publishing.

"They take over books which I don't like that much. They take over supermarkets. The next is going to be the news. They got The Washington Post. The next thing it will be the Amazon 'Squawk Box,'" he offered, speaking in hyperbole.

Patterson did acknowledge that Bezos himself, not Amazon the company, owns The Washington Post. But he argued, "Jeff Bezos is Amazon," so they should not be viewed as separate.

Even as he criticized Amazon, Patterson was realistic about his dependence on the e-commerce giant. He said "The Store" comes out this coming Monday, but readers can preorder it now. "On Amazon, sure," and other online and physical book stores, he added.

Amazon was not immediately available to respond to CNBC's request for comment on Patterson's views.