James Patterson: My new book isn't about Amazon and Jeff Bezos but monopolies and megalomaniacs

Prolific best-selling author James Patterson told CNBC on Friday that his new work of fiction about an out-of-control big e-commerce retailer is not really about Amazon or its billionaire founder Jeff Bezos.
"I'm not out here to necessarily beat up Amazon as much as deal with this whole area of monopolies and megalomaniacs," Patterson said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "This is a strange era … [of] techy billionaires who are kind of running the world now."
Case in point, for a brief moment in July, Bezos became the richest person in the world as Amazon shares surged, topping Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, with a fortune of more than $90 billion. But a decline in Amazon shares over the past few weeks knocked Bezos down to No. 3 on the Forbes billionaire list, as of Thursday's stock market close, behind Gates and Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett.