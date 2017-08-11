JC Penney losses mount, missing estimates; stock craters 24%

J.C. Penney's stock was in free fall Friday after the besieged retailer turned in a mixed report for the second quarter.

With earnings and same-store sales falling short of Wall Street estimates, Penney's shares sank nearly 24 percent in the premarket and were looking to open at a low not seen since at least 1972.

Penney said that although the retail environment remains challenged, it sees signs of hope in the second half of the year.

Here's what the company reported versus what Wall Street was expecting:

Earnings per share: a loss of 9 cents, adjusted, compared with an expected loss of 5 cents, according to analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $2.96 billion, compared with a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast for $2.84 billion.

Same-store sales: a 1.3 percent decline, compared with an expected decline of 1.2 percent.

"While broader retail remains challenged, we are encouraged by the improved performance in our total apparel business, including a significant acceleration in kids' apparel," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

"Nearly all categories delivered improved sales results during the quarter, with our growth initiatives in beauty, home refresh and omnichannel continuing to deliver positive sales growth."

Penney's net loss widened to $62 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $56 million, or 18 cents per share, one year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Penney's lost 9 cents a share.

Net sales climbed 1.5 percent, to $2.96 billion, beating Street expectations for revenue of $2.84 billion.

Penney's weaker-than-expected comps this quarter look even worse when compared with those of retail rivals Kohl's, Macy's and Nordstrom. The three department store chains all reported better-than-expected profit and same-store sales on Thursday.

Looking ahead, Penney's has reaffirmed its outlook for the full year.

Penney's forecast for fiscal 2017 calls for comparable sales — a closely watched metric — to fall within a range of negative to positive 1 percent. It also has forecast adjusted earnings of 40 to 65 cents per share.

"We are pleased that we are off to a strong start in August for the all-important back to school season," CEO Ellison added. "We are excited by this momentum and expect to deliver improved results in the back half of the year."

Penney's said its home, fine jewelry, footwear and handbag, and Sephora beauty divisions were the top performers during the latest period.

Following its fiscal first quarter, Penney's stock hit what was an all-time low at the time, after the retailer reported a widening net loss and weaker sales traffic.

Higher costs related to store closures and employee severance packages contributed to the disappointing results, Penney said. The company had booked $220 million of restructuring charges associated with store closings and a voluntary early retirement program.

At the start of the year, Penney's firmed up plans to downsize its brick-and-mortar fleet, telling investors it will finish closing 138 stores by the end of the second quarter.

On Friday, Penney's said the store closings have been completed.

As of Thursday's close of stock trading, shares of Penney's had fallen more than 50 percent in the past 12 months and was down 43 percent this year.