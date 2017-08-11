Bull market cracking with more than 200 S&P 500 stocks including Amazon in a ‘correction’

Despite this week's minor pullback, stocks still look solid on the surface. But a deeper look inside the market shows signs the bull is starting to crack.
Entering Friday's session, 200 S&P 500 components, or 40 percent, were in correction territory. A stock or an asset class enters a correction when it falls at least 10 percent from its 52-week high.
Among the stocks in a correction were e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Goldman Sachs, Exxon Mobil, Starbucks and Netflix.
Below is a table highlighting the S&P 500 components that are in a correction.