Microsoft has found an inexpensive way to save lives in India

"The interesting thing to understand is that research is a social process. Most of the research teams (at Microsoft Research India), they have decided to form together on their own. Because I don't tell them to do this together, but they cannot do it alone."

Most of the projects are rolled out in small pilots, sometimes in cooperation with state governments in India. The successful ones then go on to scale up. Sometimes they are also brought to other markets.

One of the more prominent programs is 99DOTS, a four-year-old project that makes special envelopes for health-care providers to use for tuberculosis medication. After the patient takes the daily dose of medicine, a unique, toll-free phone number is revealed. With each daily call, the patient's doctors can monitor if they missed a dose in real-time and send reminders and other incentives.

Bill Thies and Andrew Cross, who were the two main researchers working on 99DOTS, have formed a separate company called Everwell Health Solutions. There's now a licensing agreement with Microsoft Research and the company is employing people to scale 99DOTS throughout the country, according to Rajamani. He added that, if it works, there are plans to bring the concept abroad.

Microsoft also rolled out a skills development initiative in India called Project Sangam. It is a cloud-based platform that integrates with LinkedIn, where users complete online courses for new skills and are then matched with relevant job vacancies. Part of the idea behind Project Sangam came from the Massively Empowered Classrooms project that was experimenting with how technology can improve the quality of higher education in India, according to Rajamani.

Another Microsoft team in India, he explained, was also thinking about how to skill and train blue collar labor in the country, and so Project Sangam was created.