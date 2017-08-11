New Hampshire hospital evacuated due to 'chemical release': Reports

Emergency responders are evacuating a New Hampshire hospital Friday after a report of a chemical release that has affected multiple patients, according to a report from NBC Boston.

Kingston Fire said it has sent two ambulances to Exeter Hospital following a report of a "chemical release" in the emergency room, according to the report.

NBC Boston reported that Union Leader's Jason Schreiber said the incident involves "20-plus patients," with multiple ambulances in route to what is being described as a "mass casualty incident."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Click here for the latest on the markets.