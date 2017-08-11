Oil producers are losing resolve to cut production and boost prices, energy watchdog warns

Oil producers are losing their resolve to continue capping output just as their supply cuts are beginning to achieve their goal of rebalancing an oversupplied market, the world's leading energy watchdog said on Friday.

The warning came after the 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reported its combined oil production rose for a fourth straight month in July, despite its pledge to remove 1.2 million barrels a day from the market. The jump was largely due to rising output from two members exempt from the accord, but many participating countries are still pumping above the levels they agreed to last winter.

"There would be more confidence that re-balancing is here to stay if some producers party to the output agreements were not, just as they are gaining the upper hand, showing signs of weakening their resolve," the Paris-based International Energy Agency said in its monthly report.

OPEC's compliance to the deal slipped to a new low of 75 percent in July, the IEA estimated. Meanwhile, adherence among a group of non-OPEC exporters that also agreed to limit output stood at 67 percent.

The output cuts by OPEC and other producers including Russia helped to reduce stockpiles in the OECD, a group of 35 mostly developed countries, by 500,000 barrels in the first half of 2017, IEA said. But inventory levels are still 219 million barrels above the five-year average. OPEC is trying to drive stocks down to that level.