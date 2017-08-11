Republicans have 'tough hill to climb' on tax reform, GOP strategist says

There's only about a 50-50 shot of getting tax reform done this year, Republican strategist Ron Christie predicted to CNBC on Friday.

"It's a very, very tough hill for Republicans to climb right now. We've seen the inability of House Republicans and their colleagues in the Senate to find consensus, to find a package to move forward to get to the president's desk," the former special assistant to President George W. Bush said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"If you thought health care was complicated, I think tax reform is going to be an even more difficult burden for these guys to get over the finish line."

And the political infighting between President Donald Trump and Republicans certainly isn't helping matters, Republican Tony Fratto added.