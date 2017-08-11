    ×

    Markets

    Snap is getting destroyed because of its ‘unwillingness’ to work with Wall Street

    • Analysts say Snap's unwillingness to provide guidance will continue to "be a disservice to shareholders."
    • The social media company also is at odds with index firms over its multiple-class share structure.
    Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), March 2, 2017 in New York City.
    Less momentum for Snap's advertising business: UBS' Eric Sheridan   

    Wall Street analysts continue to set a very high bar for Snap because the Snapchat-parent won't give them any clues where to place it.

    Shares of Snap plunged 13 percent in Friday trading to a new low after the company reported worse-than-expected second quarter results, with the number of users added both fewer than anticipated and at a slower rate than the previous quarter.

    One quarter ago, in its first ever earnings report as a public company, Snap reported a revenue and user growth miss and the stock cratered 20 percent.

    "The company's reluctance to provide guidance is driving the Street to make unachievable forecasts. This is turning strong quarterly performances into disappointments," Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White wrote in a note.

    The lack of playing the guidance game is the latest example of Snap wanting Wall Street's money, but not wanting to play by Wall Street's rules. Snap still remains at odds with index firms and investors over its multiple-class share structure that fails to give most shareholders a voting stake.

    Jefferies analyst Brian Fitzgerald echoed White, saying that "even an overly conservative guidance would be appreciated" by shareholders, even if they don't have any say.

    "Snap's unwillingness to provide Street guidance will continue to be a disservice to shareholders as estimates continue to fluctuate wildly and it introduces unneeded uncertainty into results," Fitzgerald wrote in a note.

    The self-designated camera company is the latest extreme example of a trend where companies list publicly with a multiple share class structure. Seen in other technology stocks like Facebook and Google, companies' founders are able to retain a disproportionate level of control compared to how many shares they have.

    Two index providers, the S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell, banned Snap shares from their indexes because Snap sells only shares that give investors no votes, meaning the index providers have zero control.

    Snap's co-founders, CEO Evan Spiegel and chief technology officer Bobby Murphy control "all stockholder decisions," according to regulatory filings, while shares listed on the stock exchange are non-voting stock.

    A few companies, like some large technology companies including Google-parent Alphabet, refuse to provide guidance to Wall Street. But after two rough quarters, analysts clearly believe the unproven Snap management needs to do more to avoid these kinds of post-earnings day blow-ups.

    Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), March 2, 2017 in New York City.
    Less momentum for Snap's advertising business: UBS' Eric Sheridan   

    Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---
    FB
    ---
    SNAP
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...