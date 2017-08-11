    ×

    A chart trend could spell a downturn of at least 3% in stocks: Technician

    Here's why investors may want to brace for a market correction   

    This week's stock market's tumble may signal a much bigger downside lies ahead.

    Technician Scott Redler is noticing an ominous trend in the charts that could temporarily pull the S&P 500 Index down by three to five percent.

    "We could be at a short-term top," T3Live.com's chief strategic officer recently said on "Futures Now."

    Redler argues a late August correction isn't so unimaginable — especially as concerns about North Korea's nuclear intentions escalate.

    "The 50-day moving average is a key for the intermediate trends. We may have lost some momentum, but at this point we haven't been below the 50-day pretty much for the entire year. So, so this is a key spot," he said. "If we end up holding it, we may see a little bit of a bounce."

    Redler said investors should write down the numbers 2381 and 2332 on the S&P 500. If the trend line breaks, it could signal a move higher.

    "That would probably be a good spot to put some longer term capital to work," he said.

    Even with Friday's positive day, the stock market closed lower for the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell by about a percent and a half over the past five sessions.

    "Historically, it's August. We should be in a corrective period anyway," Redler said. "Volatility is great for traders. We haven't had it in a while. So, we'd love to see it stay."

