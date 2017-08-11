    ×

    US Treasury yields slip on tensions with North Korea

    U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday as President Donald Trump suggested his "fire and fury" statement on North Korea was perhaps not tough enough.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded at 2.192 percent at 6:54 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 2.777 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Markets worldwide have been tense this week as geopolitical tensions between North Korea and the U.S. continue to heat up.

    Over the past few trading sessions, investors have been seen to be taking shelter in safe haven government bonds as markets fret over the rising tensions.

    In the latest developments between the two countries' war of words, President Donald Trump issued another set of statements on Thursday, saying that his warning of bringing "fire and fury" to North Korea – if it continues its threats – may not have been "tough enough".

    "The people of this country should be very comfortable, and I will tell you this: If North Korea does anything in terms of even thinking about attack, of anybody that we love or we represent or our allies or us, they can be very, very nervous," Trump said.

    Elsewhere, the Federal Reserve is expected to influence market sentiment on Friday as two key members are set to speak.

    Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan is set to be at the University of Texas at Arlington's Accounting CPE event, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is expected to be present at the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota Annual Convention, in Bloomington.

    While economic releases appear in short supply on Friday, investors will be looking to the release of consumer price index figures, which are set to come out at 8.30 a.m. ET.

    On the commodities front, oil prices were in the red as concerns surrounding oversupply in the market continued to weigh on sentiment.

    —CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

