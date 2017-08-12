From side hustle to dream job: How one woman started a following documenting celebrity closets

Mark grew up loving fashion and gained a passion for business watching her grandparents work at a store they owned. After getting her undergraduate degree in history and costume design in Canada, Mark moved to New York to study fashion marketing at Parsons, the New School for Design.

She was asked to move back to Toronto for a marketing job but quickly became frustrated with the lack of leadership, feeling "uninspired and unmotivated" as a result of being unable to "sink her teeth into new projects."

"I found frustration in a hierarchy where you're the new one so, therefore, your opinion doesn't matter as much as someone who's been there for five years or 10 years," Mark says. "I still carry that with me and try to make sure that Coveteur is the opposite of that."

It was during this time she met Rosenberg and third co-founder Erin Kleinberg (no longer with Coveteur) on set for a photoshoot.

"We ended up toying with the idea of Coveteur and seeing what we could do online as a passion project because I was so unhappy where I was," says Mark.

The three enjoyed their creative and collaborative work and continued doing side gigs together.

"We honestly didn't launch this with any real business initiatives in mind," Mark says. But after being approached by clients and understanding they could monetize their side gig, they decided to commit to it full time.

One of Mark's notable visits was to Winfrey's Harpo Studios, her studio home of 25 years, for an exclusive final shoot as Winfrey cleaned out her wardrobe ahead of the studio closing.

"It was insane, honestly. It was so surreal. When she came in I was like, 'Am I having an out of body experience?'" Mark says.