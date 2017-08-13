Asian shares mixed after Japan GDP beats expectations as investors await China data

Over in the U.S., July consumer prices were weaker than expected, rising just 0.1 percent compared to the month before, Reuters reported on Friday. That was below the 0.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The CPI rose 1.7 percent compared to the previous year, which was a tad below the 1.8 percent expected.

The dollar tumbled on the inflation numbers last Friday. The U.S. currency fell against a basket of rivals, trading as low as 92.934 on Friday compared to the 93 handle seen for most of last week. The dollar index stood at 93.088 at 8:02 a.m. HK/SIN.

Markets also kept an eye on developments in the Korean peninsula after tensions flared up between the U.S. and North Korea last week. Over the weekend, the hermit state claimed that more than 3 million volunteers had offered to join its army, Reuters said. A U.S. intelligence official said on Sunday that it would not be unexpected for North Korea to test another missile.

In corporate news, Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO and Managing Director Ian Narev is expected to retire by the end of the 2018 financial year, the bank said on Monday. CBA has recently been dogged by allegations that it potentially ignored breaches in money-laundering regulations in Australia.

In individual stocks, Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide Bank rose 1.95 percent in early trade after the bank reported full-year net profit after tax attributable to owners rose 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, shares of Ansell tumbled 2.88 percent after the rubber products manufacturer announced full-year profit fell 7.2 percent and missed estimates, Reuters reported. The company attributed the fall in profit to increasing raw material prices and acquisition charges.

Oil prices were stable after making gains on Friday as markets digested a mix of slowing U.S. oil rig additions and instability in Nigeria after protesters occupied a Royal Dutch Shell plant, Reuters reported. Brent crude was off 0.06 percent at $52.07 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.02 percent to trade at $48.83.

Ahead, investors will focus on a barrage of China data due during trading day (all times HK/SIN):

10:00 a.m.: China July industrial output, retail sales, fixed asset investment

8:00 p.m.: India July inflation rate

In the U.S., stocks closed slightly higher in the Friday session after being rattled earlier in the week by U.S.-North Korea tensions.