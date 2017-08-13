    ×

    Asian shares mixed after Japan GDP beats expectations as investors await China data

    • Second-quarter Japan GDP beat expectations
    • The dollar was flat after tumbling last Friday when U.S. July CPI disappointed
    • China July industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment data are due during the session

    The Nikkei 225 was down more than 1 percent despite second-quarter Japan GDP surprising to the upside as investors in Asia geared up for the release of a barrage of China data on Monday.

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.05 percent in early trade as markets re-opened after a public holiday last week. Markets appeared to shrug off headlines that the Japanese economy grew at an annualized rate of 4 percent in the second quarter of the year ending in June compared to the previous year. That easily topped the 2.5 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

    The yen softened slightly against the dollar following the GDP beat, with the greenback fetching 109.25 yen at 8:13 a.m. compared to levels around 109.14 yen before the data release.

    South Korea's Kospi rose 0.56 percent after being pressured by geopolitical tensions for most of the last week.

    In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.32 percent, with the broader index driven by gains in the information technology, industrials and consumer discretionary sub-indexes.

    Thailand markets were closed for a public holiday.

    Over in the U.S., July consumer prices were weaker than expected, rising just 0.1 percent compared to the month before, Reuters reported on Friday. That was below the 0.2 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. The CPI rose 1.7 percent compared to the previous year, which was a tad below the 1.8 percent expected.

    The dollar tumbled on the inflation numbers last Friday. The U.S. currency fell against a basket of rivals, trading as low as 92.934 on Friday compared to the 93 handle seen for most of last week. The dollar index stood at 93.088 at 8:02 a.m. HK/SIN.

    Markets also kept an eye on developments in the Korean peninsula after tensions flared up between the U.S. and North Korea last week. Over the weekend, the hermit state claimed that more than 3 million volunteers had offered to join its army, Reuters said. A U.S. intelligence official said on Sunday that it would not be unexpected for North Korea to test another missile.

    In corporate news, Commonwealth Bank of Australia CEO and Managing Director Ian Narev is expected to retire by the end of the 2018 financial year, the bank said on Monday. CBA has recently been dogged by allegations that it potentially ignored breaches in money-laundering regulations in Australia.

    In individual stocks, Australia's Bendigo and Adelaide Bank rose 1.95 percent in early trade after the bank reported full-year net profit after tax attributable to owners rose 3.4 percent.

    Meanwhile, shares of Ansell tumbled 2.88 percent after the rubber products manufacturer announced full-year profit fell 7.2 percent and missed estimates, Reuters reported. The company attributed the fall in profit to increasing raw material prices and acquisition charges.

    Oil prices were stable after making gains on Friday as markets digested a mix of slowing U.S. oil rig additions and instability in Nigeria after protesters occupied a Royal Dutch Shell plant, Reuters reported. Brent crude was off 0.06 percent at $52.07 a barrel and U.S. crude rose 0.02 percent to trade at $48.83.

    Ahead, investors will focus on a barrage of China data due during trading day (all times HK/SIN):

    • 10:00 a.m.: China July industrial output, retail sales, fixed asset investment
    • 8:00 p.m.: India July inflation rate

    In the U.S., stocks closed slightly higher in the Friday session after being rattled earlier in the week by U.S.-North Korea tensions.

