A top Amazon recruiter reveals her No. 1 tip for more successful job interviews

When preparing for an interview, there's a lot to keep in mind. But if you're going to remember to do anything, Miriam Park, director of Amazon's university recruiting, tells CNBC Make It that it should be this: "Be your authentic self."

The head recruiter, who has worked at the retail giant for almost six years, says that companies are truly interested in learning about their prospective employees.

Employers want to know "how you have owned a role and moved the needle forward, demonstrated curiosity and where you have solved a problem," says Park.

More importantly, applicants should express who they are rather than who they think the company wants them to be. "Be you," she says.