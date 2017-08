There's a new trend among the richest people in the world: Joining Instagram.

Bill Gates just joined the social media site. His first post is from Tanzania, where he had lunch with students at the Kicheba Primary School in Muheza.

"Melinda and I have been coming to Tanzania for many years now," the post reads. "I always love seeing how much progress the country has made to improve health and provide opportunity. Plus, the scenery is stunning.