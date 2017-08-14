Crocs loses patent ruling, again, as retailer fights to defend its clog design

Crocs, the maker of those eye-catching rubber shoes, is struggling to keep a footing in the industry, with other retailers threatening to run away with its design.

Following years of legal disputes, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently issued a final rejection of Crocs' key design patent, with the group arguing in favor of retail rival USA Dawgs.

Footwear News first reported on the USPTO's ruling last week.

Crocs has long accused Dawgs, among other shoemakers, of infringing upon its trademark molded-clog design, dating back to its first suit filed in 2006. But Dawgs is fighting back, both accusing Crocs' employees and directors of violating antitrust laws, and alleging that Crocs infringed on its own sandal design.



The USPTO has told Crocs that its shoe design is not original. But Crocs told Footwear News that the retailer plans to appeal the agency's decision and will "continue to aggressively enforce its intellectual property portfolio against those who unfairly trade off of Crocs' goodwill and reputation."

A New York-based fashion lawyer, Elizabeth Kurpis, also explained to Footwear News that the USPTO has rejected Crocs' patent as invalid because it found a similar shoe design published more than one year before Crocs' application.

Crocs' patent has already been rejected twice before, Kurpis told the publication. But a third rejection is typically "final and nonappealable through the USPTO," she said.

Crocs told Footwear News it's confident that the appeals process with the USPTO will result in a favorable outcome, allowing sales to continue.

A representative from Crocs didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for additional comment.

Earlier this year, Crocs announced plans to bring in a new CEO and to shutter 160 of its brick-and-mortar locations — all part of a turnaround plan to revive sluggish sales.

Shares of Crocs have climbed 37 percent since the start of the year, much thanks to renewed excitement around a collaboration with actress Drew Barrymore. Barrymore's line of Crocs is set to debut in the spring of 2018.