Geopolitical concerns appeared to fade on Monday as U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson wrote that the Trump administration would continue to seek diplomatic resolutions with Pyongyang. In a commentary published in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the pair said, "The U.S. has no interest in regime change or accelerated reunification of Korea."

On the data front, Euro Area industrial production for June is set to be released at around 10 a.m. London time.

Meanwhile, the Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management merger is poised to become effective on Monday.