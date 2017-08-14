US Treasury yields rise as geopolitical tensions ease

With no major data or speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve set to take place on Monday, investors are likely to be turning their attention to the auctions space.

When it comes to geopolitics, North Korea tensions may have eased slightly after U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis stated that the current U.S. administration would continue to pursue diplomatic resolutions with Pyongyang.

On Sunday, the two U.S. officials wrote in a commentary piece published in the Wall Street Journal that "the U.S. has no interest in regime change or accelerated reunification of Korea."

Meanwhile, political tensions inside the U.S. heated up over the weekend as hundreds of white nationalists rallied in Charlottesville – an event which took a violent turn when at least one person was killed when a car drove through a group of counter-protesters.

Following criticism, U.S. President Donald Trump went on to condemn the "egregious display of hatred and bigotry" seen at the rally, when speaking to reporters, adding that there was "no place" in America to see these types of violent protests.

Looking to commodities, oil prices edged lower on Monday as a slowdown in refining activity growth from China weighed on sentiment, according to Reuters.