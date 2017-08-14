How a drug company fighting depression and schizophrenia avoids 'ripoff' drug prices

President Donald Trump attacked a pharmaceutical chief executive over "ripoff drug prices" on Monday, but Lundbeck CEO Kare Schultz doesn't anticipate a similar fate for his own company.

Lundbeck, which funds research and development for drugs that combat depression, schizophrenia and other mental illnesses, strikes a balance between high-value products and generic alternatives that shields the company from such criticisms, Schultz said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

"It does cost billions of dollars to make a new drug, but of course there's also patent expiry and then drugs become very cheap," Schultz said. "And that's the case with, for instance, antidepressants, where the generics are more than 90 percent of the market."

"So we have very cheap therapies, but also new innovative therapies, which will be higher value but also higher cost per patient," he said.