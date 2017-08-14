    ×

    Trading Nation

    I called crude’s bounce last week, here’s what I see happening next

    Oil workers working well
    Reuters

    About two months ago, we called for a bounce in oil once it dipped below $43 per barrel on an intraday basis.

    When it reached the $46 mark, we said it could and should go further, with a $50 target, while the consensus view said just the opposite.

    This call has gone quite well, as WTI crude was trading just below $48 per barrel on Monday and bumping up against the $50 mark last week.

    However, I should note that the one reason we were so negative on oil for the first five to six months of this year is beginning to raise its head again: the underperformance of energy stocks.

    Indeed, the energy-tracking XLE exchange-traded fund has begun underperforming once again.

    Of course, this is due partially to the situation with North Korea, so perhaps the XLE can bounce nicely going forward.

    If the XLE, which was trading on Monday just below $64 per share, breaks below the $63.90 to $64 range in a meaningful fashion, it's going to be negative for the group, and for crude, to which it's closely tied.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLE
    ---
    OIL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect