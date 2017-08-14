Earlier on Monday, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier both resigned from the advisory council amid growing backlash over the recent episode of white supremacist violence in Virginia.

In Monday's post, Krzanich said his decision was based on the worrying direction of U.S. politics.

"I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing," he explained.

"Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America's manufacturing base...I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them."

"Nearly every issue is now politicized to the point where significant progress is impossible," he added.

Krzanich also said he called on leaders to condemn the white supremacists who participated in the Virginia rally.

Read Krzanich's full blog post.