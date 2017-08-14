Investors tend to overreact to geopolitical events; Cuban Missile Crisis was buying opportunity

Last week's market drop on increasing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, the second-worst weekly performance of the year by the S&P 500, was a great buying opportunity, based on a history of geopolitical events, said Credit Suisse.

"Geopolitical shocks tend to provide a buying opportunity, unless there is: an underlying economic slowdown, clear cut overvaluation or a monetary tightening," Andrew Garthwaite, the widely followed global equity strategist at the firm, wrote in a note at the end of last week.

Garthwaite cited the Cuban Missile Crisis as exemplifying this phenomenon, saying that the similar "but more serious" event sent the market down 7 percent before it recovered losses "within nine days."