    Jamie Dimon says racist behavior has no place in America, in note on Charlottesville

    • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says racist behavior should be condemned after a car was driven into counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one and injuring 19.
    • On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump denounced "racist" violence amid bipartisan criticism for his initial response to the attack.
    • Earlier in the day, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned from the president's American Manufacturing Council in protest to Trump's response.
    Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase.
    Mark Urban | CNBC
    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend a disturbing display of bigotry and violence.

    One person was killed and 19 others injured when a white supremacist allegedly rammed a car into counterprotesters on Saturday.

    In a message to U.S. employees, Dimon said such violence is unacceptable in America.

    "The racist behavior on display by these perpetrators of hate should be condemned and has no place in a country that draws strength from our diversity and humanity," wrote Dimon, who is also chairman of Business Roundtable.

    In a separate statement co-authored by Dimon, Business Roundtable said that its CEOs "will never accept such intolerance and hate" as demonstrated in Charlottesville over the weekend.

    "Racism has no place in our businesses, our communities or our country," the group said in a statement.

    In the first 48 hours, President Donald Trump faced bipartisan criticism for failing to explicitly condemn white supremacists in the wake of the attack in Charlottesville. On Saturday, Trump condemned hatred and violence "on many sides," but he did not specifically denounce white supremacist groups.

    On Monday morning, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned from the president's American Manufacturing Council in protest to Trump's initial response to the violence. Trump immediately lashed out at the drug executive on Twitter.

    The president tweeted that Frazier's resignation will give him more time to work on lowering drug prices.

    A few other business leaders chimed in on the matter, but the executive community was largely silent about the president's initial reaction to the events in Charlottesville. Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein was one of the few who came close to criticizing the president.

    Later, Trump condemned white supremacists and "racist" violence, two days after he faced backlash for what was seen as a tepid response to the attack.

    "Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans," Trump said at the White House on Monday.

    — CNBC's Dawn Giel, Jacob Pramuk and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.

