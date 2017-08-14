Jamie Dimon says racist behavior has no place in America, in note on Charlottesville

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called the attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend a disturbing display of bigotry and violence.

One person was killed and 19 others injured when a white supremacist allegedly rammed a car into counterprotesters on Saturday.

In a message to U.S. employees, Dimon said such violence is unacceptable in America.

"The racist behavior on display by these perpetrators of hate should be condemned and has no place in a country that draws strength from our diversity and humanity," wrote Dimon, who is also chairman of Business Roundtable.

In a separate statement co-authored by Dimon, Business Roundtable said that its CEOs "will never accept such intolerance and hate" as demonstrated in Charlottesville over the weekend.

"Racism has no place in our businesses, our communities or our country," the group said in a statement.