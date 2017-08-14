Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are solidly higher as tensions with North Korea seem to be easing.

-Japan's second-quarter GDP rose by an annualized 4 percent, topping estimates by a wide margin. But China fell short of expectations on industrial output, retail sales, and fixed output investment.

NORTH KOREA THREAT

-An op-ed in today's Wall Street Journal by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis stresses diplomatic solutions to the North Korea nuclear threats and insists the US is not looking for regime change.