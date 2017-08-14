Strategist: 'Let the current or the trends' guide your investments

Investors should keep following trends in the stock market, one strategist says.

"I recently became a kayaker, and I realized that the best strategy in kayaking is often not to paddle too much," Doug MacKay, Broadleaf Partners president and chief investment officer, told CNBC's "Power Lunch." "Let the current or the trends carry you along the way and ignore the noise of the political gaffes, the ups and downs of the economy, and just let the trends, the current do much of the work."

His advice? Keep following macroeconomic trends and proven performers like FANG stocks, which include Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet.

Margie Patel, senior portfolio manager and managing director at Wells Fargo Asset Management, echoed MacKay's advice. She said she recommends technology stocks and maybe even energy stocks.

Energy is "very controversial," Patel said on "Power Lunch." "It's not a well-liked sector, and there's a lot of debate over whether oil prices will go down forever or whether supply and demand are coming in balance. So I'd say so much of the negatives are in there, there's room for capital appreciation there, too, and many of those names have attractive dividends."

One energy stock to watch is Eaton Corporation, Jordan Posner, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Matrix Asset Advisors, told "Power Lunch."

Posner said it's "very solid" and probably growing at 10 percent a year for the next couple of years. Plus, he said the company is generating cash and rewarding shareholders with a 3 1/2 percent dividend.