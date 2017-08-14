This CEO was once hired by Google at 19—here are the skills she says it takes to be successful

When Falon Fatemi would come across a particularly tricky homework problem for her computer engineering class at Santa Clara University, she would take her books to her day job — at Google — and ask for help from the engineers there.

As a 19-year-old in 2005, Fatemi was working on Google's strategy for global expansion during the day and completing her degree in the mornings and at night, she tells CNBC Make It. What was supposed to have been an internship had quickly turned into a full-time role, she says. She worked there for six years.

"At that age, you know you don't need that much sleep," she laughs.

Today, Fatemi is the CEO and founder of Node, an AI data analysis start-up that has raised $16.3 million, with backing from investors like Mark Cuban. But she still values the lessons she learned at Google.

Here are five things the experience taught her about creating success at work and in business.