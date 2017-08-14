Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank says he is leaving Trump's manufacturing council

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said Monday evening he is leaving President Donald Trump's manufacturing council.

According to Plank, the sportswear company "engages in innovation and sports, not politics." The American Manufacturing Council has been the focus of politic attentions since Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned earlier Monday, citing his "responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

Plank, for his part, only hinted at the recent white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Frazier departed following Trump's apparent unwillingness over the weekend to single out white supremacists.

"I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion," Plank said in a statement.

In February, Plank called Trump an asset for the country. Here's that interview: