Trump's comments on Charlottesville attack did not go far enough: National Urban League's Marc Morial

President Donald Trump did not go far enough in condemning white nationalists after deadly violence during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the head of the National Urban League said Monday.

The president needs to call out far-right groups by name and "speak loudly and clearly" against hate speech, Marc Morial told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

Trump said on Saturday, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."

The "on many sides" part of the remarks drew the ire of critics who said the president should have put the blame squarely on the groups behind the far-right rally, which was believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade.

In a statement later, the White House defended Trump's use of "many sides," saying, "[he] was condemning hatred, bigotry and violence from all sources and all sides. There was violence between protesters and counter protesters."

Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend accused the news media of being more concerned with attacking Trump's response than condemning the violence itself.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House leader, tweeted criticism of Trump.

Morial on Monday echoed sentiments similar to Pelosi, saying, neo-Nazis are connected to and worship Adolf Hitler" and they cannot be allowed to spread their ideology in the modern world.

Morial said the U.S. should protect the freedom of speech, but "not hate speech."

Anti-supremacist demonstrator Heather Heyer, 32, was killed on Saturday in Charlottesville when a car plowed into a crowd.

The suspected driver was found moments after fleeing the scene. Police arrested and charged 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio.

Nineteen others were injured at the Charlottesville rally, while a pilot and a trooper-pilot died when the helicopter they were in nearby crashed.

— Reuters, AP, and NBC News contributed to this report.