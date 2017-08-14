Wall Street set to rebound after a terrible week over North Korea concerns

Merck (MRK) Chairman and CEO Kenneth Frazier this morning resigned from Trump's American Manufacturing Council after the president's comments over the weekend about the deadly violence in Charlottesville. Trump attacked Frazier on Twitter moments later. (CNBC)

Trump did not go far enough in condemning white nationalists after deadly violence in Charlottesville , the head of the National Urban League told CNBC. The U.S. should protect freedom of speech but "not hate speech," Marc Morial said.

Vice President Mike Pence accused the media of being more concerned with attacking Trump's response to the white nationalist rally than condemning the violence itself. Pence said, "These extremist fringe groups have no place in the American debate." (NBC News)



* National security advisor McMaster on Charlottesville: 'Of course it was terrorism' (NBC News)

The Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. She was killed on Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd gathered to protest against a white nationalist rally. (NBC News)



* GoDaddy boots white supremacist website because of what it wrote Heyer (Reuters)

A Chinese state-run newspaper said President Trump's expected trade order today would "poison" relations between the two countries. Trump wants to determine whether to investigate China for forcing U.S. firms operating there to turn over intellectual property. (Reuters)



* Trump's NAFTA autos goals to collide with industry as talks start (Reuters)

President Trump's re-election campaign released its first TV ad, a 30-second spot attacking Democrats and touting the accomplishments of his first seven months in office. The new ad uses the same video clips, still images and font as one released earlier this year by PAC America First Policies. (Reuters)

With U.S. Congress members focused during their August recess on finding ways to lower the corporate tax rate, industry groups and other sectors of society are gearing up to fight proposed changes to personal income tax. (Reuters)

In a huge blow to ABC and Disney (DIS), the prolific television hitmaker Shonda Rhimes has signed an exclusive deal with Netflix (NFLX). Rhimes was the creator of shows including "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," and "How To Get Away With Murder." (NY Times)



* Disney goes its own way and Amazon looms, Netflix shares could drop more than 50 percent (Barron's)

Uber's board has voted to move forward on proposals by two investment groups to buy shares in the ride-hailing service. It's also considering a third offer, with any final decision set to affect who gains the upper hand at the company. (NY Times)

Amazon (AMZN) is issuing full refunds for customers who purchased viewing glasses for next week's solar eclipse that "may not comply with industry standards." Amazon said the supplier could not confirm the item came from a recommended manufacturer. (USA Today)