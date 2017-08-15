Amazon's Instant Pickup points could be ideal for grabbing meds, says pharmacy expert

Amazon just announced its new Instant Pickup points for shoppers to retrieve their items minutes after ordering them.

Many have speculated that the service offers a new way for Amazon to encourage users to make impulse purchases. But according to one health expert, the service also presents a new way for Amazon shoppers to get medicines needed for acute health problems.

People who urgently require treatment, such as an antibiotic for an infection, could theoretically have their doctor send in an electronic script, and drive to a nearby Amazon pickup point to grab their meds within minutes.