Bitcoin 'miners' dig more than just the money

"It gives control to people instead of a government, and I like that," Samson said. "And its value is going up. I like that, too."

In simple terms, bitcoin — which dates only to 2009 — is part currency, part commodity. It can be used as payment for transactions at companies that accept it the same way U.S. dollars are, or it can be viewed as an investment similar to gold.

As of Tuesday morning, one bitcoin was equal to about $4,066. So far this year, it's up more than a whopping 333 percent. The total value of all bitcoins in existence (roughly 16.5 million) stands at about $66 billion.

Add in the other few hundred cryptocurrencies and it's a $141 billion market.