Britain's Brexit minister says UK should not have to pay for temporary customs deal with EU

The U.K. should not have to pay to have a customs union during an interim period after leaving the European Union (EU), Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday.

Britain has proposed a temporary customs union with the EU for at least three years after Brexit in order to allow the "freest and most frictionless possible trade" with the rest of Europe.

Every country inside the EU currently imposes tariffs on imports from abroad. However, countries in the customs union do not impose taxes on each other's goods.

When asked on ITV whether the U.K. would need to pay to remain in the EU's customs union temporarily, Davis replied, "No I don't think (so). Well, what happens in that interim period you have to leave me to negotiate."