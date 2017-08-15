Cramer's lightning round: Don't touch this pharma play   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Teva Pharmaceuticals: "No, you don't want to touch Teva. There's a ton of it for sale. Allergan['s] stock has been dropping because of Teva. It's going to probably sell its stock. No. I can't say I forbid it, but I don't want you to do it."

International Paper: "Honestly, the stock is too cheap. I like it. I know that line of work's not holding up in prices."

Inogen: "I do like the medical device play. I know that it is a very fast-growing company."