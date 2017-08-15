Discovery CEO says taking a pay cut at 27 was one of the best decisions he ever made

Before Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav became a rising star executive in the cable industry, he worked as a lawyer. In order to change professional tracks to pursue his passion for television, he took a substantial pay cut.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, Zaslav reveals that the decision to reduce his income by 50 percent to follow his dreams was one of the best he's made in his career.

"I think I've been very lucky," Zaslav says. "I was working at a law firm ... and I saw the cover of a magazine and it was Bob Wright and Jack Welch [former GE CEO] saying that GE and NBC wanted to get into the cable business."